Comanche County Memorial Hospital provides COVID boosters

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A week after the FDA gave the green light, Comanche County Memorial Hospital gave some of the area’s first COVID booster shots Thursday.

It comes as CCMH continues to fully vaccinate its staff and their family members.

About 150 people were scheduled to receive vaccines today, including some who received a third dose.

“Most of these people who are getting their third dose got that very first dose way back in December and so we’re offering that booster now,” Heather Love the Comanche County administrator director of safety said. “Again they have to be immunocompromised to actually qualify to get it right now.”

Love expects the third dose to be available to the general population by the middle of September.

