Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche County Memorial Hospital provides COVID boosters

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A week after the FDA gave the green light, Comanche County Memorial Hospital gave some of the area’s first COVID booster shots Thursday.

It comes as CCMH continues to fully vaccinate its staff and their family members.

About 150 people were scheduled to receive vaccines today, including some who received a third dose.

“Most of these people who are getting their third dose got that very first dose way back in December and so we’re offering that booster now,” Heather Love the Comanche County administrator director of safety said. “Again they have to be immunocompromised to actually qualify to get it right now.”

Love expects the third dose to be available to the general population by the middle of September.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for Cache Road shooting suspect.
Lawton police investigate shooting on Cache Road
Lawton responded to the lawsuit and allegations against Yackeyonney on Tuesday.
Lawton Public Schools employee suspended amid lawsuit
A woman stabs a man in the leg.
Woman arrested for stabbing man in Lawton
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Tillman County man charged in rape of teenager
Lawton Police were called to a stabbing shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
More details released in Tuesday stabbing in Lawton

Latest News

Semi-truck rollover near Elgin causes two hour closure
First Alert Forecast | 8/19PM
Comanche County Memorial Hospital distributes COVID-19 booster shots.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital provides COVID boosters
Kevin Shilling/2018
Lawton man arrested for meth trafficking after leading police to drugs