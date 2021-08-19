Expert Connections
Congressman Tom Cole visits Duncan to discuss businesses practices

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole spent the day in Duncan.

Cole took the time to speak with several businesses across the city, where he was questioned about topics ranging from benefits, work opportunities and marriage discrimination in the workplace.

“We spent a lot of time during the breaks traveling around. We saw Duncan Regional Hospital today, I spoke with rotary, a Duncan machine shop,” Cole said. “So we try to cover a community, and go places where you’re invited and where they think they have some concerns that they want to present to you so that I can represent them better in Washington.”

And just last week, the congressman toured the Public Safety facility here in Lawton.

Cameron University welcomes students and gives guidelines for COVID-19.
Cameron University prepared to take on another COVID year
