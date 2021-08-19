First Alert Forecast (8/19 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Showers and storms start up again early this morning across Texoma. A few strong thunderstorms are expected that could bring heavy rainfall, leading to localized flooding. Today will be a similar day like yesterday, with most of the rain in the morning hours before decreasing by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies today will put a cap on our high temperatures, keeping us around the 90° mark. By this afternoon, we could see the last of the rain for most of Texoma this week, and probably for some next week too. Although through the next 24 hours, we can expect around a quarter-to-half an inch of rainfall, mainly for our southeastern counties. Due to a high amount of atmospheric moisture present, feels like temps today could be in the mid/upper 90s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with minimal rain chances and lows in the low 70s. A few stray showers are possible heading into the early morning hours of Friday.

Tomorrow most of Texoma will be dry with most of us seeing no rain and a reduction in cloud coverage. This is due to the disturbances that have been allowing instability and lift for our showers and storms moving off to the east, as well as an encroaching high pressure from the southeastern US. Though rain chances will be low, there is a marginal risk for severe weather across parts of Texoma, so any rain we could see could become strong-to-severe, but thankfully severe threats are low with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. The rain we could possibly see tomorrow will be a result of a surface trough moving in from the west, but will move north as to not bring decent rain chances. Highs tomorrow will warm up to the low-to-mid 90s due to a combination of the westward-moving high pressure, lower cloud coverage, and pre-frontal warming. Feels-like temps tomorrow will be even higher in the triple digits.

This weekend and early next week will be dominated by the high pressure ridge as sunny, drier weather returns as well as temperatures increasing to the upper 90s, potentially reaching near the triple digits. Feels-like temps however look to be above the triple digit mark through early next week. By middle-to-late next week, current models are showing the high pressure to move off toward the west, and along with disturbances potentially moving in along the jet stream across the central plains, we could potentially see a return in our rain chances and decrease in temperatures back to what we are seeing currently, but right now we look to remain dry with temps staying in the 90s.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.