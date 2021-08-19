First Alert Forecast | 8/19PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Isolated rain chances are still likely throughout the night and through tomorrow morning. Sunset is at 8:16PM. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 70s by tomorrow morning. Some models are suggesting more storms overnight but without enough forcing, confidence is low.

A front is looking to move in during the afternoon tomorrow providing enhancement to more showers and thunderstorms. The general area for any rain will be north of I-40. With a similar set up in place, some storms could be on the strong to severe side. The actual chance of storms is relatively low, but if storms do develop, severe weather will be possible! Top concerns are quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph.

This weekend and early next week will be dominated by the high pressure ridge as sunny, drier weather returns as well as temperatures increasing to the upper 90s, potentially reaching near the triple digits. Feels-like temps however look to be above the triple digit mark through early next week.

Have a good one!

