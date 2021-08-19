Expert Connections
Fletcher parade for teen who lost parent to COVID-19

Area first responders hold parade for teen and family.
Area first responders hold parade for teen and family.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Area first responders held a special parade for a Fletcher teen who lost his father to COVID last week.

We first told you on Sunday about Daniel Sprague, who was in quarantine with his father when he died.

Daniel is COVID positive, and has remained isolated, but the community came together to show their love and support for the teen.

“The whole community is behind him. You have these small town communities, and even bigger towns like Lawton, but as soon as one of their own needs something? They’re here, it’s just what we do,” Lizzy Woods, organizer of the event, said.

About 36 different First Responder groups were a part of the parade, including fire crews from across Comanche County, various police and sheriff’s departments and McGruff the Crime Dog made an appearance.

Cameron University welcomes students and gives guidelines for COVID-19.
Cameron University prepared to take on another COVID year
