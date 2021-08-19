Expert Connections
Initial, continued unemployment numbers up in Oklahoma

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported an increase in initial and continued unemployment claims in Oklahoma.

For the week ending August 7, the number of initial claims reached 3,838, up from the previous week’s 3,533.

Continued claims, meanwhile, went up from 29,690 the week before to 30,107.

“Last week we saw an increase in both initial and continued claims, which follows the national trends we are seeing,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “However, Oklahoma is continuing to see a decline in both four-week moving averages, which is a good indication of the positive direction our state is headed.”

The national advanced numbers for the week ending August 14 show a decrease in initial claims, down to 348,000 from the previous week’s 377,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

