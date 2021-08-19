Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton man arrested for meth trafficking after leading police to drugs

Kevin Shilling/2018
Kevin Shilling/2018(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine after allegedly leading police directly to the drugs.

According to a police report, officers were called to a home on southwest Cornell Wednesday night to follow up on a man with possible warrants.

There, they met a man who identified himself as Kevin Shilling. When officers ran his name, they found a Comanche County bench warrant as well as a city of Lawton warrant for failure to appear.

Officers arrested Shilling, who, according to the police report, then asked them if they could go get his phone and wallet from his bedroom.

He walked one of the officers to his bedroom, where he told them his wallet was under his blanket. When the officer lifted up the blanket, they spotted two clear baggies filled with what the officer believed was methamphetamine.

According to the police report, a further search of the room ultimately uncovered 94 grams of meth in several baggies as well as 23.2 grams of marijuana, a notebook with names and several phone numbers, a glass pipe and a scale.

Police said Shilling told them he did not have a medical marijuana card.

He was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for Cache Road shooting suspect.
Lawton police investigate shooting on Cache Road
Lawton responded to the lawsuit and allegations against Yackeyonney on Tuesday.
Lawton Public Schools employee suspended amid lawsuit
A woman stabs a man in the leg.
Woman arrested for stabbing man in Lawton
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Tillman County man charged in rape of teenager
Lawton Police were called to a stabbing shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
More details released in Tuesday stabbing in Lawton

Latest News

No charges filed in Fort Sill sexual assault investigation
Federal jury convicts Lawrence Loftis of Stephens County of child sexual abuse.
Stephens County man convicted of child sexual abuse by federal jury
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the seven-day average of new cases is now...
2,502 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Initial, continued unemployment numbers up in Oklahoma