Lawton man arrested for meth trafficking after leading police to drugs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine after allegedly leading police directly to the drugs.

According to a police report, officers were called to a home on southwest Cornell Wednesday night to follow up on a man with possible warrants.

There, they met a man who identified himself as Kevin Shilling. When officers ran his name, they found a Comanche County bench warrant as well as a city of Lawton warrant for failure to appear.

Officers arrested Shilling, who, according to the police report, then asked them if they could go get his phone and wallet from his bedroom.

He walked one of the officers to his bedroom, where he told them his wallet was under his blanket. When the officer lifted up the blanket, they spotted two clear baggies filled with what the officer believed was methamphetamine.

According to the police report, a further search of the room ultimately uncovered 94 grams of meth in several baggies as well as 23.2 grams of marijuana, a notebook with names and several phone numbers, a glass pipe and a scale.

Police said Shilling told them he did not have a medical marijuana card.

He was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.