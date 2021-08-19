Expert Connections
Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole

By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - A luxury airship will soon get you to the North Pole and back for a pretty penny.

A start-up firm called OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises on an airship.

They are using steerable balloons, like the ones used in the early 1900s for the Hindenburg and the Zeppelin.

The luxury airship includes hotel-like cabins and modern technology. Sixteen passengers can fly to the North Pole and have a picnic on the ice cap.

The trip costs nearly $233,000 for a two-person cabin. Reservations are now open.

OceanSky hopes to kick off its first expedition in 2023 or 2024.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

