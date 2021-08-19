Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man claims $500,000 Powerball prize just in the nick of time

Leonard Thomas found the winning ticket a year after the winning numbers were drawn.
Leonard Thomas found the winning ticket a year after the winning numbers were drawn.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News) – A Powerball winner nearly missed out on $500,000. Leonard Thomas claimed his prize just one day before it was due to expire.

“I heard about a Powerball ticket expiring on the radio and then my nephew told me,” Thomas said, explaining he keeps the tickets he buys in a plastic sleeve.

Thomas looked through his tickets and found one from Aug. 19, 2020, the date the prize was won.

“I had it scanned at a convenience store and the clerk indicated that I had to go to the Lottery to claim the prize,” Thomas explained.

The winning numbers for this drawing were 13-23-47-55-58, with a Powerball of 23. His Quic Pic ticket matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Powerball winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Thomas claimed his $500,000 prize Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, just in the nick of time.

He plans to use his winnings to buy a small house.

“What a great reminder to our lottery customers! Always be sure to check your tickets and keep them in a safe place,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “We are thrilled that Leonard, and his dog Mariah, saw the announcement about the expiring ticket and were able to cash it in.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for Cache Road shooting suspect.
Lawton police investigate shooting on Cache Road
Lawton responded to the lawsuit and allegations against Yackeyonney on Tuesday.
Lawton Public Schools employee suspended amid lawsuit
A woman stabs a man in the leg.
Woman arrested for stabbing man in Lawton
Lawton Police were called to a stabbing shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
More details released in Tuesday stabbing in Lawton
Joshua Lee Green
Suspect in Clay County deputy’s shooting arrested

Latest News

FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police investigate report of explosives in truck near Library of Congress, AP sources say
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, August 19th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: August 19th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, August 19th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: August 19th
Marcia Fudge navigates new HUD role in the middle of crisis
Marcia Fudge navigates new HUD role in the middle of crisis