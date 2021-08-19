Expert Connections
New meat processing facility opens in Lawton

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Meat Processing’s new owners held the grand opening for its upgraded facility this morning.

State Representatives Toni Hasenbeck and Trey Caldwell joined the celebration.

Several members from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture were in attendance as well.

The department gave the business a $200,000 grant to help expand its operations.

They built an office, expanded their livestock cooler and completed several other projects.

“Those updates were necessary and crucial to get back open,” Morgan Satterwhite, owner of Lawton Meat Processing, said. “The state department required updates to be up to compliance with todays laws, and without that grant we wouldn’t be able to be open today, and we’re very thankful for that.”

The plant had been closed down since March of 2020, until now.

