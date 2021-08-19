Expert Connections
No charges filed in Fort Sill sexual assault investigation

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - No charges will be filed as an investigation into sexual assault allegations at Fort Sill has come to an end.

In late March, a female soldier attending Advanced Individual Training reported being sexually assaulted by multiple instructors at different locations while training at Fort Sill.

Fort Sill officials said they then worked with the Criminal Investigations Division to make sure they had the correct resources for their investigation as all of those accused were suspended of their duties and removed from the training environment.

After the initial allegations, two additional soldiers came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

More than 30 CID agents from across the country were a part of the investigation.

According to Fort Sill officials, the CID team conducted more than 700 interviews, reviewing over 5,000 pages of documents and combed through more than 100,000 text messages during their investigation. Officials said they also looked at hours of security camera footage.

Fort Sill officials said Thursday independent military prosecutors ultimately determined there was no probable cause to substantiate the allegations, and no charges will be filed.

Officials said during a teleconference Thursday that those who were accused have been notified that no charges will be filed and they will be returning to their careers.

The three soldiers who made the initial accusations are no longer part of the military according to officials, though the basis of their departure is unrelated to the accusations.

It’s not clear how many were accused of sexual assault.

Fort Sill released the following statement after the decision was made.

“We conducted a full and thorough investigation into the recent sexual assault reports and dedicated significant investigative resources to ensure we uncovered the facts and evidence. We encourage reporting and take all reports of sexual harassment or assault seriously with an absolute commitment to fully investigate every report to determine the facts and evidence in order to take appropriate actions.”

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Commanding General, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill

