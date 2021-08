ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The roadway near Elgin was closed after a semi carrying gravel overturned.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the northbound on-ramp at mile maker 53.

It’s not clear what caused the truck to overturn, but the crash caused the roadway to be closed for a little over 2 hours.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

