Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Stephens County man convicted of child sexual abuse by federal jury

Federal jury convicts Lawrence Loftis of Stephens County of child sexual abuse.
Federal jury convicts Lawrence Loftis of Stephens County of child sexual abuse.(Stephens County Sheriff's Office)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man could spend the rest of his life in prison after a federal jury convicted him of child sexual abuse.

Jurors found 65-year-old Lawrence Loftis guilty of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years old following a four-day trial.

They heard testimony from witnesses, the child victim and from another victim who had been sexually abused by Loftis for many years when that person was a child.

A judge is set to sentence Loftis within 90 days.

Federal authorities prosecuted the case because the crime was committed in Indian Country and Loftis is Native American.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for Cache Road shooting suspect.
Lawton police investigate shooting on Cache Road
Lawton responded to the lawsuit and allegations against Yackeyonney on Tuesday.
Lawton Public Schools employee suspended amid lawsuit
A woman stabs a man in the leg.
Woman arrested for stabbing man in Lawton
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Tillman County man charged in rape of teenager
Lawton Police were called to a stabbing shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
More details released in Tuesday stabbing in Lawton

Latest News

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the seven-day average of new cases is now...
2,502 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Initial, continued unemployment numbers up in Oklahoma
A pair of fires broke out just outside a house on NW Cherry Tuesday.
Suspect in Cherry Avenue fire identified
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, August 19th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: August 19th