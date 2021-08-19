Stephens County man convicted of child sexual abuse by federal jury

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man could spend the rest of his life in prison after a federal jury convicted him of child sexual abuse.

Jurors found 65-year-old Lawrence Loftis guilty of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years old following a four-day trial.

They heard testimony from witnesses, the child victim and from another victim who had been sexually abused by Loftis for many years when that person was a child.

A judge is set to sentence Loftis within 90 days.

Federal authorities prosecuted the case because the crime was committed in Indian Country and Loftis is Native American.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.