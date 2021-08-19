Suspect in Cherry Avenue fire identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police have identified a man arrested for setting fire to a truck and a house’s front porch in Lawton.

Officers were called out to a home on northwest Cherry Avenue Tuesday evening in response to the fires.

According to a police report, a witness reported seeing Damond Walker go up to a truck outside the home and when he walked away, they could see smoke coming from the vehicle.

They then reported seeing him walk up to the front porch and grab lighter fluid out of a purple bag before spraying the porch with it and setting it on fire.

Police were able to arrest Walker without incident on complaints of first-degree and third-degree arson.

