Tillman County man charged in rape of teenager

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Frederick man has been charged with the rape a teenage girl.

Prosecutors said in 2019, the then 37 year old Anthony Smith, had sex with a 15 year old.

According to an affidavit, the girl got pregnant soon after, giving birth to a child in December later that year.

DNA testing showed that Smith had a 99 percent probability of being the child’s father.

