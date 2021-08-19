Expert Connections
Tillman County man charged in rape of teenager

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Frederick man has been charged with the rape a teenage girl.

Prosecutors said in 2019, the then 37 year old Anthony Smith, had sex with a 15 year old.

According to an affidavit, the girl got pregnant soon after, giving birth to a child in December later that year.

DNA testing showed that Smith had a 99 percent probability of being the child’s father.

