2,800+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 2,800 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Oklahoma Friday.

The state reported 2,851 cases, bringing the total number of cases so far in the state to 524,376.

The seven-day average of new cases is now 2,220.

Meanwhile, the CDC reported 19 new deaths in Oklahoma, bringing the state’s total to 8,957.

There are currently 20,483 active cases according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH officials also reported there are currently 149 hospitalizations due to the Coronavirus in southwest Oklahoma, including 33 people in the ICU.

