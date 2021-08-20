Expert Connections
Cleanup underway after gas pump leak in Lawton

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cleanup is underway after a gas pump leaked outside A&A Foods on southwest H Avenue in Lawton.

It happened shortly after 9:30 Friday morning.

The Lawton Fire Department was called out to help and were able to shut the pump off.

As a result, southwest 27th Street between G and I Avenue were blocked off.

Lawton’s Public Works divisions will evaluate any environmental hazards and help in cleanup efforts.

Several homes and a nearby apartment complex were evacuated until fumes in the area go away.

City of Lawton officials said anyone in the area who was not evacuated is asked to shelter in place while others should avoid the area.

