Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

FBI investigating murder in Stephens County Jail

The FBI has been called in to investigate a murder at the Stephens County jail.
The FBI has been called in to investigate a murder at the Stephens County jail.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The FBI has been called in to investigate a murder at the Stephens County Jail.

Sheriff Wayne McKinney said it happened at the jail Thursday, August 12.

Sheriff McKinney said the suspect in the murder is Native American.

Due to the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, the FBI was called in to investigate.

The FBI said due to the early stages of the investigation, no other details are available at this time, including the names of the victim and suspect.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges filed in Fort Sill sexual assault investigation
Kevin Shilling/2018
Lawton man arrested for meth trafficking after leading police to drugs
Lawton Meat Processing celebrates grand opening.
New meat processing facility opens in Lawton
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Tillman County man charged in rape of teenager

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday - Meet Lexie
Furry Friend Friday - Meet Lexie
Furry Friend Friday - Meet Lexie
John Jacob Ahrens
Tulsa man pleads guilty to threatening Congress, Biden
Justin Earls
Former police chief in Oklahoma panhandle arrested