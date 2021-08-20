Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (8/20 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be significantly different to yesterday in terms of rain chances, as the disturbances that provided widespread instability for showers and storms has moved out of our region. However, there is a front that is looking to move in from the west this afternoon that will allow for lift for a few showers and storms in our area, but many if not most of us will be dry with partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies. That being said, a marginal severe risk is in place north of I-40. While that is out of our viewing area, it does mean that any storms that form ahead of this front, if they move south enough to reach Texoma, could develop to become strong-to-severe. The humidity from the rain this past week is still sticking around, so while highs will be a little warmer in the mid/upper 90s, feels-like temps will be in the triple digits.

Tonight might see a few stray showers, but otherwise expect a quiet night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low/mid 70s.

Tomorrow could see a couple more showers and storms, but rain chances look to remain low. Saturday also looks to be our last day for any rainfall for the foreseeable future. The rest of the weekend and into early next week looks to be dominated by sunshine and dry weather as our high temps rise to near-average for this time of the season in the upper 90s.

