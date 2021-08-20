First Alert Forecast | 8/20PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the rest of this evening, some could see strong, possibly severe, isolated storms. Overall chances are low but if anything pops up storms will be severe. Look for quarter sized hail and 60mph winds. Also, downbursts (strong vertical winds) could occur due to the favorable environment. Timing would be through 10PM tonight. Storms are not expected overnight given the expected environment. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Look for partly cloudy skies mainly with winds dying to 5 to 15mph.

Saturday is looking to be a better day for rain chances for some. I’m not completely convinced that many will see storms but here’s the latest. The environment is going to be unstable and with additional forcing to help aid in storm development plus day-time heating, the timing is going between 3 to 9PM. The area specifically to see most of the action is hard to pinpoint but just note counties mainly along and north of I-40 have a good chance of any activity! Hazards include 60 to 80mph winds and quarter sized hail.

Speaking of day-time heating, high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s area wide! Factor in high humidity, heat indices again will be just at/ above 100 degrees. Another heat advisory may have to be considered, but there`s too much uncertainty due to the potential for storms in the area. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated gusts into the 20s.

Come Sunday, a ridge of high pressure builds in keeping temperatures just at or above average for this time of year. Rain chances will be minimal and skies will be mostly sunny. Air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values into the triple digits for most, if not all. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated gusts into the 20s.

Hot temperatures and high humidity continues into the work week. Upper 90s to low 100s but feeling even hotter! Breezy winds will help some but not much. Most of next week is looking to stay dry but some models suggest the possibility of a system impacting our area later in the week.

Have a good weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

