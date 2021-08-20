Former police chief in Oklahoma panhandle arrested

BEAVER, Okla. (KSWO) - A former police chief in the Oklahoma panhandle is behind bars, accused of harboring a fugitive.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Justin Lee Earls was the chief of police at the Beaver Police Department when he was accused of helping a suspect avoid arrest on a felony arrest warrant.

A warrant was issued for Earls Wednesday and he was found and arrested that day in Texas County.

Earls was booked in the Beaver County Jail on one count of harboring a fugitive.

He faces up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

