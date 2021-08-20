Expert Connections
Lavish Lounge’s food service permit revoked

The Lavish Lounge had its Food Service Establishment permit revoked by the city this week.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lavish Lounge has had its Food Service Establishment permit revoked by the City of Lawton.

The business got its permit on October 12 of last year.

A hearing on the matter was originally set for earlier this month before being postponed.

During a hearing on the Lavish Lounge’s permit this week, the City of Lawton established that police had been called out their numerous times for disturbances and shots fired.

The city referenced seven times that police were called out since the start of the year, including one in January that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Of the other calls, the city detailed four other calls that resulted in five gunshot wound victims and two other disturbances involving shots fired.

The hearing officer found that the Lavish Lounge violated the city code and revoked its license as of Wednesday, August 18.

