Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man hit by car in Lawton in very serious condition

A man is in very serious condition after he was hit by a car in Lawton Thursday night.
A man is in very serious condition after he was hit by a car in Lawton Thursday night.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in very serious condition after he was hit by a car in Lawton.

Lawton police said around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the man was hit by a vehicle near southwest A Avenue and 6th Street.

He was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City in very serious condition.

No further details have been released at this time.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges filed in Fort Sill sexual assault investigation
Kevin Shilling/2018
Lawton man arrested for meth trafficking after leading police to drugs
Lawton Meat Processing celebrates grand opening.
New meat processing facility opens in Lawton
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Tillman County man charged in rape of teenager

Latest News

John Jacob Ahrens
Tulsa man pleads guilty to threatening Congress, Biden
Justin Earls
Former police chief in Oklahoma panhandle arrested
2,800+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
The Lavish Lounge had its Food Service Establishment permit revoked by the city this week.
Lavish Lounge’s food service permit revoked