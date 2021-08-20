Man hit by car in Lawton in very serious condition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in very serious condition after he was hit by a car in Lawton.

Lawton police said around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the man was hit by a vehicle near southwest A Avenue and 6th Street.

He was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City in very serious condition.

No further details have been released at this time.

