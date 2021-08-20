Nursing home leaders concerned about potential staff vaccination mandate

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Local nursing home officials say a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff members could be catastrophic to an industry that is already in need of more employees.

Earlier this week, President Biden directed the Department of Health and Human Services to draw up new regulations that require nursing home staffers to be fully vaccinated or lose federal funding like Medicaid and Medicare.

Nursing home officials say this mandate would just make them shorter staffed than they already are. Right now, about 50% of nursing home employees in Oklahoma are unvaccinated. State Senator Jessica Garvin, who also works as a nursing home administrator in Stephens County, says they encourage vaccinations among their employees but doesn’t think they should be a requirement.

“There are a lot of people who are saying I don’t want to make that personal decision to get a vaccination and that’s OK. But because of that personal decision that they’ve made, that they have every right to make, they’re going to find other work because they’re not going to work in a health care space that is in their opinion against their fundamental values,” Garvin said.

Right now, about 20% of nursing home positions across the state are vacant. If this mandate goes into effect, Steven Buck, President and CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma believes that number will increase.

“Our on the ground assessment is that a significant amount of the nursing home staff will refuse to vaccinate and instead find other jobs. That’s especially true given the new mandate does not encompass other health care settings, including assisted living, hospitals or hospice care, all of which compete with nursing homes for staff,” Buck said.

Garvin says if that happens, it would present a grim outlook for nursing homes and she believes some would be required to close.

“You sit there and think about 70% of your jobs being unoccupied and you wonder how are we going to be able to take care of people. It’s scary. It’s really scary. It’s extremely frustrating to think these people will be displaced. When we think about displacing anywhere between 70 and 90 percent of the population in long-term care, I don’t know where they’ll go. But that’s just the reality,” Garvin said.

Both Garvin and Buck said many nursing homes get a majority of their funding from federal funds, so keep unvaccinated employees and losing that money would harm them as well. As of right now, there’s no timeline for when the new mandate would go into effect.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.