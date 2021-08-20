Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose...
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.(Source: CNN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.

The Times’ sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

The agency updated its emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna last week to allow for third doses for some immunocompromised people.

The FDA denied a request from the Times for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges filed in Fort Sill sexual assault investigation
Kevin Shilling/2018
Lawton man arrested for meth trafficking after leading police to drugs
Lawton Meat Processing celebrates grand opening.
New meat processing facility opens in Lawton
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Tillman County man charged in rape of teenager

Latest News

Meteorologist Lexie Walker visits Waurika Lake for the week's edition of At the Lake with Lexie.
At the Lake with Lexie: Waurika Lake
Jennifer Risinger with the Oklahoma Blood Institute discusses the Blood Bowl competition.
Lawton Public Schools hosts Blood Bowl competition
FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk