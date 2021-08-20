Expert Connections
Three arrested after burglary in Cotton County

Two of the three suspects were found in a car reported stolen out of Walters.
Two of the three suspects were found in a car reported stolen out of Walters.(Cotton County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people were arrested after a report of a burglary led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a possible burglary in Temple Thursday afternoon.

They were able to catch one of the suspects at the home while two others drove off.

They were caught not too long after in a car that was reported stolen from Walters.

Authorities with the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office said a small amount of methamphetamine was also found during the arrest.

The identities of the three suspects have not been released.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

