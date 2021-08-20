Three arrested after burglary in Cotton County

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people were arrested after a report of a burglary led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a possible burglary in Temple Thursday afternoon.

They were able to catch one of the suspects at the home while two others drove off.

They were caught not too long after in a car that was reported stolen from Walters.

Authorities with the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office said a small amount of methamphetamine was also found during the arrest.

The identities of the three suspects have not been released.

