Tulsa man pleads guilty to threatening Congress, Biden

John Jacob Ahrens
John Jacob Ahrens(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill President Joe Biden, members of Congress and their families.

Court records show 58-year-old John Jacob Ahrens pleaded guilty to threatening the President and two counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure in emails to a Tulsa news station.

In a signed statement, Ahrens said he had no plea agreement, but pleaded guilty on his attorney’s advice in hopes of receiving a lenient sentence.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced, according to the document.

