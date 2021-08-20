Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

WATCH: Officer, good Samaritan pull man off subway tracks moments before train arrives

The New York City Police Department released dramatic video of a save on the city’s subway...
The New York City Police Department released dramatic video of a save on the city’s subway tracks as an officer and bystander jumped down to rescue a man who fell off the platform. (Source: NYPD/WCBS via CNN Newsource)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - The New York City Police Department released dramatic video of a save on the city’s subway tracks as an officer and bystander jumped down to rescue a man who fell off the platform.

Cell phone video captured the tense moments when a 60-year-old man fell face down on the subway tracks on Wednesday as the light of an oncoming train got brighter at the end of the tunnel.

“It was literally one minute away. I just saw somebody who needed my help and I reacted. I wasn’t even thinking,” Officer Ludin Lopez said.

Lopez said in that moment, his training kicking in as he lowered himself onto the tracks and carefully stepped around the electric third rail to help the unconscious rider.

Seconds later, a good Samaritan follows suit.

“H was not responding, so I did everything I could to help him up,” Lopez said about the victim. “And thankfully this gentleman, I don’t know who he is, but if he were here, I would shake his hand. He helped me get the gentleman back onto the platform.”

In the meantime, another officer ran to the end of the platform and signaled with his flashlight for the train to slow down.

Two other cops helped pull the trio up as witnesses cheered.

The train then came rolling in, with literally seconds to spare.

“First off, I’m looking at him like he’s crazy but I’m glad he was brave enough to go down there then,” Officer Catherine Cabon-Bailon said. “I knew he was well capable of lifting himself up, but something just told me, just grab him. I didn’t want him to fall back and hit the third rail or something.”

Police say the rider had fainted and fell. The officers just happened to be here in the right place at the right time to save his life.

“It just made me feel like, this is what I came here to do, and I felt very fulfilled by that,” Lopez said.

Lopez says he’s grateful for those cheers from the public who witnessed his heroism and grateful the man will be okay.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges filed in Fort Sill sexual assault investigation
Kevin Shilling/2018
Lawton man arrested for meth trafficking after leading police to drugs
Lawton Meat Processing celebrates grand opening.
New meat processing facility opens in Lawton
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Tillman County man charged in rape of teenager

Latest News

Tropical Storm is expected to impact the New England coast by Sunday. Forecasters say it's...
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri
The Lavish Lounge had its Food Service Establishment permit revoked by the city this week.
Lavish Lounge’s food service permit revoked
Two of the three suspects were found in a car reported stolen out of Walters.
Three arrested after burglary in Cotton County
Jurors returned guilty verdicts Friday on all counts against Chad Isaak.
Man convicted in gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota