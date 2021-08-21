Expert Connections
Lawton man has been charged in meth trafficking case

Kevin Shilling/2018
Kevin Shilling/2018(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been charged for trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a police report, officers were called to a home on southwest Cornell Wednesday night to follow up on a man with possible warrants.

There, they met a man who identified himself as Kevin Shilling. When officers ran his name, they found a Comanche County bench warrant as well as a city of Lawton warrant for failure to appear.

Officers arrested Shilling, who, according to the police report, then asked them if they could go get his phone and wallet from his bedroom.

He walked one of the officers to his bedroom, where he told them his wallet was under his blanket. When the officer lifted up the blanket, they spotted two clear baggies filled with what the officer believed was methamphetamine.

According to the police report, a further search of the room ultimately uncovered 94 grams of meth in several baggies as well as 23.2 grams of marijuana, a notebook with names and several phone numbers, a glass pipe and a scale.

Police said Shilling told them he did not have a medical marijuana card.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

