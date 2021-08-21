Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Look up! August full moon lights up night sky this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The August full moon is coming this weekend.

Known as the full sturgeon moon, it peaks at 8:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The moon will look full on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Full moon names come from the Native American tradition.

Other traditional names are:

  • Corn moon
  • Harvest moon
  • Ricing moon
  • Black cherries moon

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges filed in Fort Sill sexual assault investigation
Lawton Meat Processing celebrates grand opening.
New meat processing facility opens in Lawton
Kevin Shilling/2018
Lawton man arrested for meth trafficking after leading police to drugs
The FBI has been called in to investigate a murder at the Stephens County jail.
FBI investigating murder in Stephens County Jail
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person

Latest News

An anti-masker at the center of a school board meeting viral video talks about his beliefs.
Anti-masker at school meeting has no kids
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
Afghanistan: Kabul airport chaos continues
Tropical Storm is expected to impact the New England coast by Sunday. Forecasters say it's...
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri