LPS cruising through first week of school

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the most part things are going good for Lawton Public Schools this first week. They have ran into just a few issues.

Outside of a few COVID concerns at Freedom Elementary on Fort Sill.

Superintendent Kevin Hime said everything is running smooth at other schools across the district.

“We’re watching it closely, and we know it’s something at any minute we can get a call that says we have two cases here. Hopefully, our students are doing a really good job with social distancing, washing their hands, obviously if they want to wear a mask we encourage them to wear a mask,” Hime said.

The district is also encouraging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to go ahead and do so.

More students are back in the classroom now. Last year there were more than five thousand virtual students. That number is under a thousand this year.

“It’s definitely like a feeling of comfort being reunited with a lot of kids you didn’t get to see last year and definitely getting to meet a bunch of new freshman and sophomores that we didn’t get to meet as well,” Lawton High School Senior Mayci Paras said.

While the coronavirus continues to stick around, LPS will stay flexible with learning options for students.

“Pre-K through 12th-grade you can take night virtual school. We got daytime virtual school; we got blended, we have every opportunity. We have said and stood by we want to create opportunities for all the students, not roadblocks.”

Hime said the additional students back this year has caused some congestion during after-school pickup.

“I know a lot of our parents are getting in some car lines, and they want it to move faster, but just have patience with that building. We have encouraged all of our buildings to come up with some procedures that are safe and get this kids home safely,” Hime said.

Himes said LPS will bring in more officers to help with traffic as needed.

A shortage of bus drivers are a concern for the district as well.

