MacArthur High School celebrate Splash Back Mac

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur Highlanders kicked off their school year with a back to school bash this evening.

Splash Back Mac was filled with fun for the faculty, students and their families to help bring back school spirit that was lost last year due to COVID-19.

There were lots of carnival games, and even a dunk tank.

Students got a chance to send their favorite teacher or coach into the dunk tank.

And all of the proceeds will go to the student council’s philanthropy project for the year, which is the Make a Wish foundation.

”This event really sets the tone for the year,” Tannon Meaders, the student body secretary, said. “It shows the kids that we can still have a great time while still being in school. That we can involve our community, have fun while benefiting a great cause. And really just interact with each other after such a rough year last year.”

Other fun activities that took place tonight were lots of music and dancing, volleyball, cornhole, water balloons, class versus class relay races, face painting and more.

The evening wrapped up around 8 p.m. today.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.