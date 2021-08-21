Expert Connections
Masonic lodge holds cookout for Lawton veterans

Veterans at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center got a special visit from members of the masonic lodge on Saturday.(KSWO)
By Will Hutchison
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Veterans at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center got a special visit from members of the masonic lodge on Saturday.

Every year the masonic lodge puts on a cookout for the veterans, though they had to miss last year’s event because of COVID-19.

About 20 to 30 volunteers came out to feed roughly 100 veterans. Masonic Lodge Commander in Chief Anthony Bland says many of their members are military veterans themselves. He says Saturday’s event was simply about spending time with the veterans and letting them know people care.

“We personally realize what they’ve done for us, we’ve all done it ourselves so we just know a lot of people might not get visitations and stuff like that, it’s our opportunity to come spend time with them. We’re kind of limited this year because of COVID and stuff, but normally we’d sit here with them all day talking, we’d usually put on a fishing tournament for them and just spend the day with them and stuff,” Bland said.

The group also brings care packages with things like socks and deodorant for the veterans.

