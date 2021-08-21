Medal of Honor recipient speaks at Fort Sill graduation

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A Medal of Honor recipient spoke at Fort Sill’s Basic Combat Training graduation this morning.

Retired Master Sgt. Leroy Petry was given the Medal of Honor in 2011 for his time in combat, when he lost his hand from a grenade in Afghanistan in 2008.

Petry said he wanted the graduating soldiers to know that they need to be ultimately prepared for anything and he’s there along with other veterans to support them on their journey.

Seeing the families come out to the event touched Petry’s heart.

”To see all of these families that came out here to support their soldier and will continue to support them is amazing,” Petry said. “Most families don’t full understand the military, even spouses may never fully understand the military. But they are true patriots and they are there to support them. That to me is awesome.”

Petry said it was nice being on Fort Sill since this was his first time back on post in about eight years.

Fort Sill graduated more than 300 soldiers today from Delta Battery 119, Alpha Battery 131 and Charlie Battery 179.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.