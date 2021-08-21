Expert Connections
Oklahoma Blood Institute, Lawton Public Schools partner for blood drive

The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Lawton Public Schools partnered to host the “Blood Bowl” at the Great Plains Coliseum Saturday.(KSWO)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Lawton Public Schools partnered to host the “Blood Bowl” at the Great Plains Coliseum Saturday.

Arvest Bank sponsored the blood drive to give the high school with the most donors scholarship funds. Eisenhower, Lawton High and MacArthur competed for the prize money. First place gets $750, second place $500 and third place $250.

Christi Chambers, OBI’s Executive Director for southwest Oklahoma, says donating blood is one of the most important things a person can do.

“Donate one pint and you can save three peoples’ lives. It’s very important, so you can impact three different families, allowing them to be with their loved one a little bit longer or give them the life that they need to be able to sustain and be a positive part of our community,” Chambers said.

OBI also provided a free mini healthy screening, testing donors for A1C to check for pre-cursors to diabetes. If you weren’t able to come out but still want to donate you can go to the center on 211 southwest A Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

