Sparkle Women’s Conference held in Comanche Saturday

By Will Hutchison
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Women from across the area headed to Comanche for the annual Sparkle Women’s Conference on Saturday.

The conference was to encourage women who deal with the pressures of daily life, family, work, relationships and everything else. One of the speakers and performers at the event was Christian recording artist Tammy Trent, who spoke to the women about hope in a dark time in her life.

“I share a personal story of hope, I was widowed on 9/11. Tragically my husband was killed and so I’ve had to journey through hopelessness to try to get to the other side,” Trent said. “What does hope even look like? We’ve all been in places where our circumstances have just stolen life from us and how do we find life again, how do we lean into hope?”

