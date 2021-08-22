Animal rescue celebrates 100 dogs graduating from Lawton prison training program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Rescue and Adoption celebrated a milestone on Saturday -- 100 dogs have graduated from a program that allows inmates at the Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility to train dogs.

The program that allows inmates to train shelter animals in Lawton makes it easier to place those dogs in new, loving homes, according to Carol Skinner from Rainbow Bridge Can Wait.

“In rescue, it’s harder to place the larger dogs, so having them go through this program and getting these eight basic commands gives them the edge that they need to be more attractive to get a home. A forever home,” Skinner said.

Skinner said the rescue is at critical capacity right now because many people who worked from home during the pandemic and adopted pets to keep them company want to return the pups now that they’re back to work.

“We had a 100% placement rate on dogs and then COVID hit, and that’s knocked us back a little bit,” Skinner said. “Not only the dogs getting dumped because there were no spays or neuters. The adoptions are just down.”

She wants people to know that dogs in shelters aren’t broken or damaged. In fact, they can often make better pets than the ones sold by breeders.

“A lot of times when you get them out of the shelter, they know what you’ve done for them and they become what I call Velcro dogs because they know what you’ve done and they appreciate what you’ve done,” Skinner said.

The rescue started after Skinner adopted her own dog, and she wanted others to feel the companionship.

“When I started this, I started this because of my dog and the relationship that we had, and I wanted everybody to experience that, so I just started the rescue and wanted everybody to experience what I had with mine,” Skinner said.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a pet from Rainbow Bridge Can Wait can call 580-654-2513, send a message to their Facebook page or go to www.rbcw.petfinder.com.

