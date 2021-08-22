Expert Connections
National Zoo’s giant panda cub turns 1

By WUSA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WUSA) - The giant panda cub at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo celebrated a major milestone as he turned 1-year-old.

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji, which means “little miracle” in Mandarin Chinese, celebrated his birthday Saturday with his mother, Mei Xiang. The two enjoyed a cake, which was mostly made of ice and colored with fruit juices.

“He is truly the miracle cub that we talk about,” said Bryan Amaral, the National Zoo’s senior curator.

Giant pandas Mei Xiang (left) and Xiao Qi Ji (right) enjoy a fruitsicle cake in honor of Xiao...
Giant pandas Mei Xiang (left) and Xiao Qi Ji (right) enjoy a fruitsicle cake in honor of Xiao Qi Ji's first birthday on August 21, 2021.(Source: Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

Amaral says the little panda, now weighing 58 pounds, has been hitting all his physical milestones fine.

Since Xiao Qi Ji was born in 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, not many people have had the chance to see him in person. But the National Zoo has been keeping everyone up to date via social media.

The world has been able to watch Xiao Qi Ji grow, sharing in his first steps, first sweet potato and first toys.

Zookeepers say he came at just the right time during a year when people needed something to smile about.

“You can’t help but, at least for a few minutes, forget about some of the craziness and just watch some of the antics that he does. His eating, his sleeping, his playing, all of that stuff, I think helps everybody cheer themselves up for a little bit,” Amaral said.

His mother, at 22, was the oldest giant panda to give birth in the country. He’s also the National Zoo’s first giant panda cub in five years.

The National Zoo features two panda cams on its website, where everyone can watch their three giant pandas.

