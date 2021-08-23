6,218 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has reported more than 6,000 new cases of the Coronavirus and 40 new deaths from the virus since Friday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, new cases went up by 6,218 since Friday.

There are currently 20,809 active cases according to OSDH.

On Monday, OSDH reported 144 hospitalizations across southwestern Oklahoma, with 29 people in the ICU.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, reported 40 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 8,997.

