7News First Alert Weather: Heat dome back in action across Texoma

Above average temperatures through much of the workweek
By Noel Rehm
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. If you are planning on stargazing this evening you’ll be able to see Venus before 10:00 pm along with Saturn and Jupiter just before sunrise tomorrow morning.

On Tuesday, practice heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors as high temperatures are expected to top out in the triple digits across much of Texoma. Feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 103-105°. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for Grady, Stephens and Jefferson counties tomorrow afternoon through 8:00 pm. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

A heat dome will remain in place through Thursday keeping a dry and hot weather pattern across Texoma. Highs will be above average with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s each consecutive day. A persistent southerly wind flow will keep our humidity relatively high allowing feels-like temperatures to get above 100°.

The ridge of high pressure will move westward and back across the Desert Southwest and a zonal flow aloft will develop. As a result, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler heading into the weekend. An approaching short-wave ahead of a cold front could bring a stray shower or thunderstorm to the area over the weekend, but the coverage of rain will not be impressive.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

