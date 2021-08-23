Expert Connections
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department warns of scam calls

(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department is warning about a scam call asking people for money.

In a Facebook post Monday, the department said there is someone calling and pretending to be an officer, saying the person has a warrant for their arrest.

The caller then asks for money in order to take care of the warrant.

The sheriff’s department said this is a scam and not to send money.

The Comanche County Sheriff's Department wants to warn the public that there is someone calling around inpersonating an...

Posted by Comanche County Sheriff's Department on Monday, August 23, 2021

