Comanche County Sheriff’s Department warns of scam calls
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department is warning about a scam call asking people for money.
In a Facebook post Monday, the department said there is someone calling and pretending to be an officer, saying the person has a warrant for their arrest.
The caller then asks for money in order to take care of the warrant.
The sheriff’s department said this is a scam and not to send money.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.