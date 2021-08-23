Comanche County Sheriff’s Department warns of scam calls

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department is warning about a scam call asking people for money.

In a Facebook post Monday, the department said there is someone calling and pretending to be an officer, saying the person has a warrant for their arrest.

The caller then asks for money in order to take care of the warrant.

The sheriff’s department said this is a scam and not to send money.

