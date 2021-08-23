Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast | 8/23AM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! It’s a very seasonal start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and light south winds. It’s actually a beautiful and quite start to this work week! We’re looking at another hot & humid day on tap! Hot and humid conditions will continue this afternoon with heat index values as high as 105 degrees. Air temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to low 100s. Southwest to south winds will stay around 10 to 15mph. Gusts during the afternoon could be as high as the low 20s. Some good news in the forecast is the highest dewpoints (mugginess) will eventually shift eastward today. Not by much but hey, it’s at least something!

This hot and humid weather is to blame for this very strong ridge of high pressure. This heat dome will be the main concern this week as temperatures are only expected to rise through the middle of the week. Even with some-what lower dewpoints, many across southwest Oklahoma & north Texas will see triple digit heat indices. General rule of thumb this week-- hottest east with relatively cooler feeling west.

This entire week will consist of the following: sunny to mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 90s to low 100s (feels like temperatures higher) with southerly winds.

While I can confidently say most of this week will remain hot, sunny and dry... this weekend is a bit fuzzy. One model shows the ridge weakening later this weekend which would allow for a small disturbance to move in. This would bring rain chances for some on Saturday. Another model continues to maintain this ridge dominating keeping things hot & dry. For the time being, I’m going with a blend of the two. Some on Saturday could see isolated rain chances however a slight “cool-down” is on the way as more seasonable temperatures return by the weekend.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

