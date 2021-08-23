Expert Connections
Jackson County suspect of child sexual abuse arrested in Oklahoma City

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is behind bars at the Jackson County jail on a complaint of child sexual abuse.

According to an affidavit, Kolton Sanders, also known as Chelsie Luttmer, is accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

Investigators said text messages showed Sanders talking about the situation.

Sanders was eventually found and arrested in Oklahoma City before being taken to the Altus Police Department for an interview. During that interview, investigators said Sanders admitted to inappropriately touching the child.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

