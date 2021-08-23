Expert Connections
Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th

Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker...
Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker Monday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the parking lot of Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker Trailway Monday afternoon.

They were called to the parking lot around 4 p.m. Monday after employees spotted someone who was unresponsive in a vehicle.

The Medical Examiner got to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

Around 6 p.m., Lawton Police said they expected to be on the scene investigating for at least another hour.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

