Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the parking lot of Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker Trailway Monday afternoon.

They were called to the parking lot around 4 p.m. Monday after employees spotted someone who was unresponsive in a vehicle.

The Medical Examiner got to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

Around 6 p.m., Lawton Police said they expected to be on the scene investigating for at least another hour.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

