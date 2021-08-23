Expert Connections
Man found guilty in 2019 deadly dog attack in Hollis

Jacob Benavidez
Jacob Benavidez(Harmon County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been found guilty in connection to a deadly dog attack in Hollis.

Jacob Benavidez was found guilty Friday of second-degree manslaughter and cruelty to animals.

Jacob and his brother Ruben were arrested in 2019 in connection to the death of 12-year-old Victor Garces.

Garces was killed by the Benavidez’s dogs while walking home from school.

Ruben pleaded guilty in June to second-degree manslaughter and cruelty to animals.

A judge sentenced him to four years on the manslaughter count and five years with all but the first three years suspended on the count of cruelty to animals.

After Jacob was found guilty on the same two counts Friday, a jury recommended four years and a $1,000 fine for the manslaughter charge and five years for the cruelty to animals charge.

