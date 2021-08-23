Expert Connections
Reynolds Army Health Clinic administers 30,000th COVID vaccine

A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.(KEYC)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Reynolds Army Health Clinic on Fort Sill has administered more than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to RAHC staff, the 30,000th vaccination was given to a trainee in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at RAHC is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

