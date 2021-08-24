7News First Alert Weather: Triple digit heat possible tomorrow and rain chances back in the forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

It’s a stargazers night to enjoy the visible planets and constellations. Skies will be clear and overnight lows will fall into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, the heat dome currently in place will allow temperatures to once again make a run at getting into the triple digits. Use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors because the humidity will impact feels-like temperatures that will range anywhere from 101-105°. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

The large area of high pressure will remain across the Southern Plains through Thursday, therefore high temperatures will remain a few degrees above average for this time of year. The heat dome will move westward and over the Desert Southwest, bringing back a zonal flow across Texoma. As a result, seasonal high temperatures make a return. The average high temperature this time of year is 94 degrees. A nearby cold front across northern Oklahoma on Sunday and Monday of next week could bring the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days from a tropical wave currently located over the central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development of the low if it remains over water, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the system moves northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by Sunday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system as models have a developed tropical system either moving up the state of Texas or as far east as the Louisiana gulf coast sometime next week.

