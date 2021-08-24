Apache man arrested on drug trafficking charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police said they followed a car out of a known drug area after the driver stepped in with a black bag.

According to documents, the car crossed over the center line and led an officer to an a gas station when the driver was identified as Jacob McCurtain.

Police said they brought out K-9 Units and searched the car which gave a positive odor of narcotics. There were several baggies of methamphetamines which weighed in total 84 milligrams. Police also said they seized over $2,000 from McCurtain.

According to the affidavit, McCurtain was arrested on charges of left of center, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and proceeds derived from illegal drug activity.

His bond has been set at $75,000.

