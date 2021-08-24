Expert Connections
Clear Creek Lake project nearing completion

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is just months away from completing their $9 million Clear Creek Lake Spillway project.

The City was able to get a low-interest loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to cover the entire project.

Public Works Director Buddy Hokit said the spillway around the lake was at least 40 to 50 years old.

It was causing water to leak out of the lake, the last couple of years.

“It was in a critical stage. It had undermined, and we were having lots of areas where the spillway was failing, and we were kind of under a crunch to hurry up and get it repaired before something catastrophic happened,” Hokit said.

If the spillway would have completely failed the lake would have emptied out quickly.

“Luckily we have been able to prevent that from happening when we first starting discovering these problems, and we were able to get it designed, and started in construction and now we’ve pretty well got things under control now,” Hokit said.

Hokit said the construction crew that was hired for the project has made a lot of progress over the past nine months.

“The first thing they have had to do is build a cofferdam along the water’s edge, so they could reduce the level of the lake down and hold the water back off the area that they are working on. They, of course, demoed all the existing concrete out there, and removed it. Now they have regraded and prepared it, and now they are going in and doing the concrete and placing more concrete. They are probably near a halfway through with the concrete,” Hokit said.

They are expecting the crew to be finished with everything in November.

He said once that project comes to an end they will be making some other upgrades around the lake.

“Pay some attention to some boat docks, and fishing docks, and things like that we just don’t have time to do during the summer,” Hokit said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

