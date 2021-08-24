Dump truck wreck causes lane closure on Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash on Cache Road at 40th Street slowed traffic today, when a dump truck hit a LATS bus and an SUV.

The driver of the truck said he was unable to stop and was forced to use the other vehicles to slow his movement.

While the trucker was carrying a heavy load of asphalt, authorities said none of the cargo spilled.

There were no injuries reported.

Officers issued the truck driver a citation for defective equipment due to a lack of tread on his tires.

